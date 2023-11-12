Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
