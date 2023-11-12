Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,064,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,314,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Intel worth $503,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

