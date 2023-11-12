Swiss National Bank Has $547.24 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Philip Morris International worth $547,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,604,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

