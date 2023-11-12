Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.