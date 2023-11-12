Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,198 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

