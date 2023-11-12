Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 25,269 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

