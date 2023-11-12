iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.