Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,427 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 206.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 422,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,286,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.