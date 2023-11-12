Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,980 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00. The company has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.54 and its 200 day moving average is $496.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

