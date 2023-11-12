MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,374.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,261.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

