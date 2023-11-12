Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $34.03 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.