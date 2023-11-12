Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,903 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

