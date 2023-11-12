Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. MongoDB comprises about 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.65.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $376.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.