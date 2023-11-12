Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.