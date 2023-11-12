Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 12,163 iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

