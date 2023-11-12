Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

