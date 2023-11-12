Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

