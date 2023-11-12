Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 689 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $139.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

