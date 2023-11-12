Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $5,107,000. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $661.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

