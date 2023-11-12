Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

