Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 268.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

