Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Onto Innovation worth $125,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $147.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

