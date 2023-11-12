Smithfield Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,348 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

