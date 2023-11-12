Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 54.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

