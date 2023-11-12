3,821 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

