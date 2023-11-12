Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153,159 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

