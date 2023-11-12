TD Securities Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BN. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 9.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

