Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 to $0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.10 EPS.

HOLX opened at $72.13 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,727.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

