Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

