Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

CALF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.