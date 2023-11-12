Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

