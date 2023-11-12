ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $39.73 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

