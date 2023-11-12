abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

