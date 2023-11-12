Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.44 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

