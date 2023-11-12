MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 462.0% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $509.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.71 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $535.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

