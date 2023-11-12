Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 4,651 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SYLD stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $765.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile
The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
