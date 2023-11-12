Longitude Cayman Ltd. Acquires 106,882 Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Akili worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 37.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 25.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 6.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 217,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Akili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Akili, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Akili had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 6,265.48%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Akili, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

