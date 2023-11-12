Longitude Cayman Ltd. Buys 490,000 Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the quarter. Lilium makes up 1.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Lilium were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lilium by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lilium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of LILM stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Lilium

(Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.