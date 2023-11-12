Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.26. The company has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

