Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $665.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $651.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

