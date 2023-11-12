Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 17,747 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

