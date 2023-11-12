Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$53.84 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$53.18 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.81.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

