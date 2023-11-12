First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total value of C$84,400.00. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

