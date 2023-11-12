BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE ECAT opened at $15.11 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,004,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,071,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,188,646 shares of company stock worth $47,131,224.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
