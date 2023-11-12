BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $15.11 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,004,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,071,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,188,646 shares of company stock worth $47,131,224.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

