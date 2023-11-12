BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,107,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,730,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 332,629 shares of company stock worth $4,684,893.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

