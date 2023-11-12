BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,107,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,730,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 332,629 shares of company stock worth $4,684,893.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.