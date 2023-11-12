XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

