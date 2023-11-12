XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE XFLT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.24.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
