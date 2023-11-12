Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

