Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.