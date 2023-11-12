BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of BKN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

