First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 214,686 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.