Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Increases By 67.5%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the October 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

